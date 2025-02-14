Pittsfield school committee institutes new social media guidelines for staffers amid ongoing misconduct investigations

In late 2024, several Pittsfield High School administrators were put on leave after a battery of misconduct allegations ranging from drug dealing to sexual relationships with students. While investigations continue, the school committee voted Wednesday to officially ban any social media contact between district employees and students outside of immediate family relations.

“This is in place to maintain professional boundaries, protect protect the integrity of the student staff relationship, and ensure a safe and respectful environment for all members of our school community," said Superintendent Joseph Curtis. "Under the header personal cell phone, no staff member regardless of their position within the organization may call text or message any current student of the Pittsfield public schools from their or any personal cell phone.”

At the meeting, Curtis announced that he will resign at the end of June after months of community outcry over the situation at PHS.