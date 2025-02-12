Finance Commissioner Sanghvi seeking endorsement for Saratoga Springs county Board of Supervisors seat

Saratoga Springs’ outgoing Commissioner of Finance tells WAMC she will seek to run for the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors.

Democrat Minita Sanghvi has served on the city council for the past four years and unsuccessfully sought a state Senate seat last year.

Now, with Supervisor Michele Madigan launching a bid for city mayor, Sanghvi confirms she will seek the nomination for one of two supervisor posts:

"I got to really go to every corner of our county and understand the issues that are facing our communities from Moreau to Malta, Clifton Park, Halfmoon, all of that. And I think that I will be in a better position now to help as the Saratoga Springs County Supervisor. So, I have put in my nomination for the Democratic Committee to consider me for that which is much more of a legislative role it's not executive and legislative and I feel like I can do some real good there," said Sanghvi.

In January, Sanghvi said she would not seek re-election as Finance Commissioner.

The Skidmore College business professor has raised criticism of the city’s unique commission form of government, which is under review.