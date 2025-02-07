Acting Glenville Town Supervisor delivers first state of the town address

Robert Kirkham Jr. took over the position in August after fellow Republican Chris Koetzle stepped down to take over the New York Association of Towns.

Kirkham gave his address at the Glenville Municipal Center on Wednesday.

“Although the rising costs due to inflation and flat sales tax revenue through most of ’24 proved difficult, our goals continue to be the same, to provide quality services to the people of Glenville while keeping taxes low,” Kirkham said.

The acting supervisor says he is backing the Glenville Police Department’s efforts to achieve state accreditation.

He says the department made progress to achieve accreditation last year but there is still more work to be done to heighten security around headquarters:

“This coming year you’ll see that we are going to fence in the back area, also we transferred all of our evidence. Our evidence is in a new room,” Kirkham said.

The department also swore in three new police officers at the meeting – Andrew Wilson, Tyler Luckhurst and Nicholas Tietz.

Police Chief Stephen Janik says he is also working with the Albany County Police Academy to secure more candidates:

“We negotiated a deal with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department to get our candidates in their academy on February 17th, 2025. This will be the first time that we have utilized an academy other than zone five since 1990. The decision was necessary due to the fact that the 2025 Schenectady County Civil Service List was certified on February 1st which was one day after the start of the zone five academy,” Janik said.

Supporting the town’s senior center is another goal Kirkham has for this year.

“We do run a congregate meal program out of the senior center that has been utilized by many people in the community who may be shut-ins or less fortunate and we want to continue to advertise that and grow that congregate meal program is something that we are extremely proud of in our community. Also, we want to partner with more agencies for senior support services within Glenville as well,” Kirkham Jr. said.

In his address, Kirkham said the town will also see further economic development in the Freeman’s Bridge business corridor including a new 24,000 square foot 128-room hotel.

The hotel plans were approved by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission in November.

It will be built by Clifton Park based company Matrix Hotels and will be a part of the Marriot Hotel family.

Construction for the hotel is set to begin…

He says Glenville is a growing and thriving community:

“With a growing population of over 29,300 residents and over 26 million in new tax base in just ’24 alone. Scotia-Glenville is on a strong trajectory moving forward. Investments made in infrastructure, roads, essential services reflect a commitment in keeping the town vibrant while maintaining fiscal responsibility,” Kirkham said.

Koetzle appointed Kirkham as Deputy Supervisor in January 2024 as he was preparing to step down.

He originally planned to step down in May last year but stayed in the position until August – avoiding a special election.

Kirkham will serve the remainder of Koetzle’s term with an election taking place in November.