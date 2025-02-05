Vermont governor maintains a measured approach to actions in Washington.

A nationwide day of protest brought people to the Statehouse in Montpelier Wednesday, calling on the state’s Republican governor to take a more assertive stance against Trump administration moves. But Governor Phil Scott says state leaders must take a measured approach.

Several hundred people stood in the cold outside the statehouse in Montpelier as Governor Scott, a Republican, was asked during his regular briefing about their call that he be more outspoken against a number of President Trump’s moves.

“I think it’s important for people to exercise their voice, their disdain, their apprehension and their anger. In some ways I feel that the President is fueled by what we’re seeing outside. He uses that to his advantage," Scott mused. "But we have another 47 months ahead of us under this administration so we can’t sustain this and we can’t be outraged at every single thing that happens. So we just want to take a measured approach.”

The Montpelier rally was part of a nationwide grassroots social media effort calling for rallies in state capitals across the country to protest President Trump, Elon Musk and Project 2025.

