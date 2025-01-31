Advocates call on legislators to invest more in Vermont’s mental health system

More than 200 advocates and stakeholders were at the Statehouse in Montpelier, Vermont for the 10th annual Mental Health Advocacy Day this week.

The day-long event is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Vermont. It features meetings with legislators, testimony in committees and panel discussions. House Health Care Committee ranking member Daisy Berbeco, a Chittenden County Democrat, is a board member of NAMI Vermont and the Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery.

“This year’s theme is ‘Hope Starts Here: Prioritize, Invest and Connect for Mental Wellness’. And that reflects our shared commitment to building a future where mental health isn’t just an afterthought, it’s a cornerstone of our health care system," Berbeco said. "First, we have to prioritize mental health especially for our young people. And second, we must invest in programs and workforce initiatives that make quality mental health care accessible. Investments in mental health are investments in stronger families, healthier communities and a more resilient Vermont.”

Vermont Care Partners is a network of 16 agencies across Vermont that provides mental health and other services. Executive Director Simone Rueschemeyer called on legislators to make greater investments in mental health services.

“Today we are calling for a commitment to increased investment in mental services especially in prevention and in early intervention. If we want to change the trajectory of mental health in Vermont we must invest in upstream services," Rueschemeyer said.

Department of Mental Health Commissioner Emily Hawes noted that she had been at the first advocacy day a decade ago and the continued advocacy inspires her work in Montpelier.

“It’s essential to recognize that these challenges do not discriminate based on our economic or societal boundaries. Increasing our understanding of mental health, stress management and increasing resiliency are important self-care factors. Every person deserves the opportunity to heal, recover and thrive,” asserted Hawes.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski, a Democrat, praised the advocates for a decade of efforts at the Statehouse to raise awareness and improve the state’s mental health system.

“Mental health touches every corner of our state. Whether it’s someone close to you, a friend, a parent, a child, a coworker or you yourself, each of us has been impacted in some way. And whether it’s the education or justice system, our environmental work, all of this work intersects with mental health. But we know that there is way more work to be done," noted Krowinski. "We are diving deep into what parts of our system are working well and what needs attention and who is being left out. These are the questions I’ve asked our committees to dig into. We want to ensure that Vermonters have access to the resources and care they need and they deserve.”

The Vermont Association for Mental Health and Addiction Recovery says one in six adults in the state are experiencing poor mental health and more than a quarter of young adults face mental health issues.

