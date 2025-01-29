Program helps New York taxpayers file their taxes for free

A program to help New Yorkers file their taxes for free is back. WAMC’s Alexander Babbie reports.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program brings volunteer tax preparers and taxpayers making less than $67,000 annually together.

It’s sponsored in the Capital Region by the regional United Way and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany.

Speaking at Catholic Central School Tuesday, Congressman Paul Tonko, a Democrat whose 20th District includes the school, says student volunteers helped save millions in taxpayer dollars in 2024.

But he adds it could have been more.

“We have to make certain people know about it and advance the interest to individuals so that they can participate and it's a meaningful way for them to be empowered as a household. So when we hear about that $6 million in refunds, that translates into opportunity that struggling families just simply might not have,” Tonko said.

New York state Assemblyman John McDonald, a Democrat from the 108th District, says keeping dollars in people’s pockets is a kitchen table issue.

“It is a struggle to keep the lights on, to pay the rent, to put good, nutritious food on the table, and that is why this program exists; to help those individuals meet those day-to-day commitments that unfortunately, many individuals take for granted,” McDonald said.

Students trained as tax preparers are members of George Hannah’s business class. Hannah says he’s grateful to be able to provide real-world experience.

“It's something they can take with them after they graduate Catholic Central. Also, they are helping people in the community, which I find to be just awesome. I love to see the client's reactions when a student gets them a $1,000 or $2,000 refund, which many know, many in here know that those people really need,” Hannah said.

Isabella Lape, a Catholic Central senior, says she’s looking forward to her second year in the program and helping people take the stress out of tax time.

“Last year, I was able to get both my basic and advanced certifications in tax training. Getting my advanced certification has been an amazing opportunity expanding my knowledge of taxes and helping a more diverse group of clientele with more difficult tax returns. I am excited to get back this year and continue the impact VITA is to our community,” Lape said.

Ronn Deaett, Buffalo territory manager with the IRS, touted the VITA program.

“They can, in fact, file, prepare and file your taxes electronically for free, get you an electronic direct deposit refund, which is safe and secure. You can check the status of those refunds using the irs.gov website,” Deaett said.

Deaett also promoted the Earned Income Tax Credit, meant for people with low- to-moderate incomes, especially those with children, ahead of Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day on the 31st.

“Last year, nationwide, 23 million workers and families received about $64 billion in Earned Income Tax Credit across the whole country. That's about $2,700 on average for across the country. Here in New York, 1.43 million workers and families claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit. That's $3.75 billion for the New York area,” Deaett said.

But Deaett says about a fifth of all eligible taxpayers don’t file the EITC.

Sharen Moore is a taxpayer advocate with the IRS. She encourages people having tax troubles to reach out.

“You just have to have tried to resolve the issue with the IRS and have been unable to or you may have a hardship and need to speak to someone right away. That's the criteria. You could reach out to our office by phone, fax, email. We're listed in the directories. We're under irs.gov/advocate, and every person, every taxpayer, is eligible to receive our service [for] free.”

The state and federal tax deadline is April 15th.