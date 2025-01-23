Vermont Attorney General says state law protects against gender identity discrimination

The Vermont Attorney General says she will enforce state laws protecting state residents against discrimination on the basis of gender identity.

In a joint statement with the Vermont Human Rights Commission, Democratic Attorney General Charity Clark said “Vermonters are protected against discrimination on the basis of gender identity, including at work and in places of public accommodations, under Vermont law.”

The two agencies say they will enforce state laws against unlawful discrimination “regardless of changes in federal policy.”

Clark emphasized state law clearly declares that businesses, public agencies, housing providers and employers cannot discriminate based on gender identity.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring the government will recognize only male and female sexes and replacing “gender” with “sex.”