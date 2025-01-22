© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner will not seek re-election

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published January 22, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi (WAMC file photo)
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Saratoga Springs Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi (WAMC file photo)

Saratoga Springs’ Commissioner of Finance will not run for re-election this fall.

Minita Sanghvi has served on the city council for the past four years, but now she says it’s time to step away from city politics.

Sanghvi, who also works full-time as a professor at Skidmore College, has overseen three cycles of participatory budgeting, the opening of a third fire station, and, recently, 2025’s $62.6 million budget.

“We have done a lot for the community. I feel I have contributed to our city and our community and I feel pretty good about sort of saying somebody else should take a shot,” said Sanghvi.

The Democrat is currently trying to raise the pay for city councilors and has other criticisms of the commission form of government.

Sanghvi says she is “exploring other options” to remain politically active. She lost a bid for the 44th state Senate seat against Republican incumbent Jim Tedisco in November.
Tags
News Minita SanghviSaratoga Springs
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine