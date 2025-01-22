Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner will not seek re-election

Saratoga Springs’ Commissioner of Finance will not run for re-election this fall.

Minita Sanghvi has served on the city council for the past four years, but now she says it’s time to step away from city politics.

Sanghvi, who also works full-time as a professor at Skidmore College, has overseen three cycles of participatory budgeting, the opening of a third fire station, and, recently, 2025’s $62.6 million budget.

“We have done a lot for the community. I feel I have contributed to our city and our community and I feel pretty good about sort of saying somebody else should take a shot,” said Sanghvi.

The Democrat is currently trying to raise the pay for city councilors and has other criticisms of the commission form of government.

Sanghvi says she is “exploring other options” to remain politically active. She lost a bid for the 44th state Senate seat against Republican incumbent Jim Tedisco in November.