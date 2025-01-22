Ian Baucom named 18th president of Middlebury College

Middlebury College has named its 18th president.

The Board of Trustees announced Wednesday the appointment of Ian Baucom as the Vermont college’s president effective July 1st. In an interview provided by Middlebury College, Baucom says he feels humbled and exhilarated about his new job.

“The presidency is a defining role for an institution and to accept the position as president means that you have the responsibility to serve a community that is present to you, a community that has preceded you, in this case by centuries, and you’re also serving a future to come. And that’s a weighty responsibility and I feel it," Baucom says. "And I feel light. I feel this amazing sense of joy. Middlebury’s a defining institution in the history of American life.”

Baucom is currently executive vice president and provost of the University of Virginia.

He succeeds former Middlebury President Laurie Patton.

