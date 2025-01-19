University at Albany professor talks emergency preparedness amid California wildfires
As dangerous wildfires continue to sweep across Los Angeles, many families are caught unprepared as they race to evacuate their homes. In just over a week since the fires started, nearly 60 square miles has burned up and at least 27 people have died. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection, the Eaton fire is 81 percent contained and the Palisades fire is 52 percent contained. I spoke with Samantha Penta, an associate professor in the University at Albany’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, about how you can prepare yourself for disaster.