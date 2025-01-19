© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

University at Albany professor talks emergency preparedness amid California wildfires

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 19, 2025 at 11:25 AM EST
FILE - David Slater, right, clears the driveway from his home, spared from the Eaton Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)
Ethan Swope/AP
/
FR171736 AP
FILE - David Slater, right, clears the driveway from his home, spared from the Eaton Fire, Jan. 12, 2025, in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope, File)

As dangerous wildfires continue to sweep across Los Angeles, many families are caught unprepared as they race to evacuate their homes. In just over a week since the fires started, nearly 60 square miles has burned up and at least 27 people have died. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection, the Eaton fire is 81 percent contained and the Palisades fire is 52 percent contained. I spoke with Samantha Penta, an associate professor in the University at Albany’s Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, about how you can prepare yourself for disaster.
Tags
News UAlbanywildfires
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content
  • Wildfires burn along the New York and New Jersey border in Greenwood Lake, New York, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
    News
    Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus on trip to California to support wildfire containment efforts
    Samantha Simmons
    As fires continue to rip through parts of California, Orange County, New York Executive Steve Neuhaus is reflecting on what he saw there. Neuhaus went west with his naval unit to support containment efforts. It comes just months after his county had its own battle with wildfire. The Jennings Creek wildfire spread for 14 days, burning more than 5,300 acres in New York and New Jersey and killing one person. The fires in California destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people. I spoke with Neuhaus, a Commander with the New York Naval Militia’s Northern Command, this week about his experience.
Load More