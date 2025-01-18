Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus on trip to California to support wildfire containment efforts

As fires continue to rip through parts of California, Orange County, New York Executive Steve Neuhaus is reflecting on what he saw there. Neuhaus went west with his naval unit to support containment efforts. It comes just months after his county had its own battle with wildfire. The Jennings Creek wildfire spread for 14 days, burning more than 5,300 acres in New York and New Jersey and killing one person. The fires in California destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 25 people. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Neuhaus, a Commander with the New York Naval Militia’s Northern Command, this week about his experience.