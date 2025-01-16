© 2025
Skoufis drops bid to run DNC, endorses Ken Martin

Published January 16, 2025 at 12:02 PM EST
From left to right: Assemblyman Chris Eachus, Assemblymember Aileen Gunther, State Senator James Skoufis, State Senator Rob Rolison

New York State Senator James Skoufis is dropping his longshot bid for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

In an online statement, the 37-year-old from the 42nd District announced his support for Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

The former State Assemblyman who has served in the Senate since 2019 says he decided to jump into the race after representing a red district for years as a Democrat.

Skoufis said he endorses Martin in the “strongest possible terms” ahead of the party’s winter meeting on February 1.
