EPA finalizes third five-year review of Hudson River cleanup, defers decision on effectiveness

Following a review of public comment, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its third five-year review of General Electric’s work to remove toxic PCBs from a 40-mile stretch of the upper Hudson River.

The EPA said on Thursday it will continue to defer a determination on the effectiveness of the cleanup until additional fish data can be reviewed. An eighth year of fish data was collected last year.

EPA says it will release an addendum to the report as soon as this year but no later than 2027.

The agency says it will conduct a series of studies to monitor water, fish and sediment data in specific areas of the river. EPA published a separate document responding to public comments it received between July and November 2024.