1st Berkshire State Rep. Barrett ready for another session on Beacon Hill ahead of Healey’s State of the Commonwealth

Former North Adams Mayor John Barrett has represented the 1st Berkshire District on Beacon Hill since he won a special election to replace the late Gailanne Cariddi in 2017. The Democrat sat down with WAMC in his district office in the Adams town hall basement to lay out his vision for the coming year.

“We're going to continue on with what we've done in the past year," Barrett said. "I think the number one issue in the state right now is the housing issue, which has to be addressed. We have to see more important initiatives coming out of the legislation that we filed. I think dealing with the impact of the Trump administration as to what they're going to be cutting back and the impact it's going to have on the state as a whole. We're worried about our healthcare program, which could be in jeopardy because of changes that they may make at the at the federal level, and of course, we have to, at the top of the list too, is how we continue to deal with climate change, which is impacting just about every area of the state now.”

As far as bracing for the return of President-elect Trump to the White House next week, Barrett says one of the major impacts could be cuts to federal healthcare spending.

“The impact cutting back of Medicaid funding in that particular area would really deal a crushing blow to the MassHealth program that we now have," he told WAMC. "A lot of my citizens here in the 13 communities that I work under, many of our seniors would be impacted if there was any way that MassHealth was changed in any way, and that could very well happen. The President-elect has indicated that there could be some impact there. It's happened in other states. So, we're concerned. I'm concerned about that and what it will be. I think the other area too is our economy. I think we have to develop more workforce training programs here so that we can become a desirable area for businesses to locate here, and at the same time, make sure that we can attract them with affordable housing.”

He's also concerned about the future of long sought rail infrastructure projects intended to link Western and Eastern Massachusetts under a second Trump presidency.

“The other area that I'm very concerned with too is the Northern Tier Rail service, which had a report come out a couple of months ago, making sure that we go to the next level there," said the state rep. "Train service is critical to the northern part of the state, and especially getting it into the Northern Berkshire area and North Adams, with a line from basically North Adams to Boston. With that addition, I think it will be a big improvement on our economy. It will also make us a more desirable area to live in do a lot of remote work, which we see in our economy here in the Berkshires. And of course, that leads into making sure that we have decent broadband. I'm not happy with the state in the area of what they provided us with broadband. I think we could have done more out here, and we just don't, we’re not reaching the areas that we should here. But we have to have better broadband. That's where it comes. We have to be on that information highway, which we've known for the last 25 years, but we have to make sure that we have a faster speed limit.”

Barrett says the number one issue Healey must address in her second State of the Commonwealth is the influx of migrants who filled the Massachusetts emergency shelter system to overflow in 2023.

“We have to have a plan going ahead," he said. "We have to decide what we're going to do, because we cannot continue financially to carry the burden of it. One thing that we want to do is to make sure that those that are eligible can get back and get their work permits, get to work. I think they're very important to our economy. And of course, we have to deal with our educational problems that we now have in the state of Massachusetts, which is making sure that we have equity. The amount of money that one receives shouldn't be determined by the area code that they live in, where, there's a problem there. Some of, many of my communities here and in the Northern Berkshire area are not receiving a fair amount of educational aid. So, I think those are some of the top priorities that I'll be looking at.”

WAMC asked Barrett where he thinks state and federal dollars will go the farthest in Northern Berkshire County this year.

“I talked with Secretary [Yvonne] Hao yesterday, who is our economic development czar in the state, and I encouraged her to look at smaller amounts of money to help smaller businesses," he responded. "There's great fanfare that comes when we give large sums of money to large businesses in hope that they will develop more programs. Where there's really needed help now is with our small businesses, and they'll be more appreciated, and it'll have a greater impact. If we give out awards to small business owners to help them develop a product line or make their store more accessible in any way possible- You give them $5,000 and I'll tell you, it may make a big difference and allow them to be able to sustain themselves for several years, and it will be more appreciated. The old story is, sometimes smaller is better, and we'll get more bang for the dollar. It's just like when we bring in money for the Greylock Glen project and previously for MASS MoCA- We're in a small area, but the amount of money that was given looks incredibly large, but it really wasn't, but it had a greater impact on our economy here and will for the future economy than if you gave that same amount in the Worcester, Springfield, or Boston area. The dollar goes much further here in impacting our economy.”

The Greylock Glen Outdoor Center at the foot of Mount Greylock in Adams finally opened in 2024 after decades of planning and millions in state aid. Barrett, who helped shepherd it into existence, has described it as a key economic engine for the community. Town voters rejected the formation of a commission to oversee the project at special town meeting in December, a move Barrett disagrees with.

“I'd like to see the Greylock Glen situation finally settled, and maybe that the town of Adams will come forward with the with the Greylock Glen Commission, which will allow them to expand the development, but more importantly, have a future for new things coming to it," he said. "I believe that that has so much potential in this area right now. I have secured money in the budget once that commission is established that will allow them to get up and running and lessen the burden on the taxpayer, and we’ll see more private sector involvement in that project. But I believe that we have to have more public-private relationships if we're going to move the economy here in the Northern Berkshire area- In fact, all of Berkshire County.”

With the retirement of 11-term 3rd Berkshire District State Representative and fellow Democrat Smitty Pignatelli at the end of 2024, the county’s legislative delegation loses a senior voice in Boston. Barrett says that as Pignatelli’s successor Leigh Davis gets her sea legs on Beacon Hill, he’s ready to step up as a veteran of county politics dating back decades.

“Well, that's one of the reasons why I decided to run again, is because I wanted to make sure that we didn't lose a lot of experience, and with the experience or longevity in the legislature, it improves your standing there with committee assignments and chairmanships," Barrett told WAMC. "It's going to be difficult. But even going back to what happened two years ago, our delegation was reduced from four to three, we lost a seat. Now we're losing an experienced seat in the Southern Berkshire area, so we just have to come together. But at the same time, I'm confident that we will be able to continue to represent as well, but it's still- When I look at the fact that I'm the furthest removed from the state of Massachusetts in my district in length of time that it gets to the to the State House, it's a problem, but it's not what you have there, it's hopefully the experience that we have in the rest of the delegation that will carry us through.”

Healey’s State of the Commonwealth address will be heard live on WAMC Thursday at 7 p.m. from the State House in Boston.