Burlington City Council holds lengthy meeting reviewing charter changes and holding work sessions

The Burlington, Vermont City Council’s meeting Monday evening was heavy with work sessions and public hearings.

The panel began its meeting with an executive session to review pending litigation and emerged to begin the regular public forum. Concerns were raised about a proposed impact fee program, including from former councilor Sharon Bushor.

“I’m hoping that the work session will reveal what really is going to be imposed on new development and I look forward to having some clarity from this,” Bushor remarked.

During a later work session, Economic and Planning Systems Principal Brian Duffany explained what their study recommends.

“The current impact fees are for transportation, multi-modal, parks and rec, school, library, police and fire. The recommendation from the consultants and staff is to shift to transportation, water and sewer,” Duffany explained.

Residents were also worried about a plan from the University of Vermont Medical Center to expand.

“Good evening my name is Jeanne Keller and I’m a 41-year resident of Bilodeau Parkway just east of the hospital. I’ve been participating in neighborhood meetings with the hospital for decades including the most recent. They responded to many of our concerns but what they’re asking for still will grievously harm our neighborhood,” Keller said.

During that work session, UVM Health Network Office of Government and Community Relations representative Karen Vastine noted they are not presenting a specific plan, but rather their long-range intentions for the campus.

“Our goal is to have a minimal impact on the neighborhood. And please note the density of the buildings is concentrated to the core of our campus,” reported Vastine.

The council also held the first public hearing on three charter changes that will appear on March’s Town Meeting Day ballot: council authority to regulate rental notifications, redistricting, and a ban on forearms in establishments with a liquor license. Resident Chris Hassley addressed all of the ballot items.

“The charter change relating to firearms I think that there probably ought to be an exception for employees in addition to the owner. When employees are coming home late at night that’s typically when a lot of the public safety issues happening here in the town and we certainly wouldn’t want to deprive them of the right to defend themselves, particularly in light of the types of violence that we’re seeing here. Regarding the proposed changes for the notice for the renters, a lot of the stuff that the council is taking up seems a little bit performative. The real issue here is affordability. And then the final ballot item is the redistricting and might I suggest that perhaps we look at establishing an independent council to look at this issue just to make it a bit less partisan than it has been in the past,” commented Hassley.

A second public hearing on charter changes will be held during the next city council meeting on January 27th .

Councilors raised points of order and grumbled amongst themselves as they discussed a report the council had requested from the city police chief. Ward 3 Progressive Joe Kane was chastised by Council President Ben Traverse after Ward 7 Democrat Evan Litwin, who was attending virtually, tried to interrupt.

"Point of inquiry, point of inquiry, point of inquiry,” interrupts Litwin over Councilor Kane.

“So lastly let me just say,” Kane continues as Litwin tries to get his attention.

Litwin then changes his request, “Point of order” as Kane continues, “you need to hear this.”

President Traverse turns to Kane saying, “I would have permitted you an opportunity to finish without interruption. Councilor Litwin could not hear you over the elevated voices in here. What was your comment, Councilor Litwin?

But Litwin said the time was past for his inquiry, “I had a point of inquiry for the speaker but he spent so much time over I’m not sure it’s worth asking.”

North District Independent Mark Barlow then criticized the report’s critics.

“The criticisms of you and your report, like the ones we’re hearing tonight, are emblematic of what you call the single biggest recruitment challenge in your report,” Barlow told the police chief. “Which is the support, either perceived or actual, by city government.”

A highlight for many occurred early in the evening when the UVM men’s soccer team was honored by city officials following its NCAA national championship. The team and athletic officials gathered in Contois Auditorium as Barlow spoke.

“I have been lucky enough to have watched many of the UVM men’s soccer matches in person this season, including this thrilling semi-final and championship games in North Carolina. It was inspiring how these young men never doubted their potential and always believed they could win a championship even when others doubted them. Their championship means so much, not only to the university but to the city and to the state as well. And I’m so happy that we’re able to honor and celebrate their accomplishment with a resolution tonight and with a parade on Sunday January 26th,” announced Barlow. “I also want to mention that since this resolution was drafted, the coach, Coach (Rob) Dow, and his staff have been named coach and staff of the year by the United Soccer Coaches organization.”

The team was the first, other than skiing, to win a national championship in UVM’s history, the first ever in the NCAA’s America East Conference and the first unseeded team to win in a non-COVID, full-field NCAA tournament since 2006.