Carrie Woerner to head Assembly Racing and Wagering Committee

As the legislative session kicks off, the New York State Assembly’s Racing and Wagering Committee has a new leader.

Democrat Carrie Woerner has served on the committee since she joined the state Assembly a decade ago. She says she’s excited to hit the ground running and already has some areas she’ll be paying particular attention to in the coming months.

“One is aftercare, and in really strengthening the aftercare programs that exist. It's a thoroughbred retirement. Standardbred retirement is an important aspect to the overall, the overall industry. And these horses can live long, happy lives, well into their 30s. And so, making sure that they are cared for well all through their life is important. So, aftercare is going to be a big part of it,” said Woerner.

Woerner, whose 113th district encompasses portions of Saratoga, Washington, and Warren Counties, adds it’s important to ensure the billion-dollar racing industry is being run responsibly.

“I want to really look at transparency and accountability to make sure that the industry is operating appropriately, that we're clear on where the—how much money the industry, and all aspects of the industry, is earning and how it's being spent, and just looking at transparency and accountability, particularly wanting to make sure that the OTBs, which are public benefit corporations, are, in fact, operating in a transparent and accountable manner,” said Woerner.

Woerner is taking over for lower Hudson Valley Assemblyman Gary Pretlow. Woerner’s district includes the summer tourism staple Saratoga Race Course, a key facet of New York Racing Association operations.

Najja Thompson, Executive Director of the New York Thoroughbred Breeders, says he’s excited to work with the Assemblywoman.

“We want to work with her to ensure that New York’s breeding and racing industry continues to thrive and that’s ensuring that we’re working with legislators especially on issues such as the farm overtime issue and tax credits and making sure that we’re creating all the possible ways to ensure continued participation for current and future members that will work within the breeding and racing industry in New York,” said Thompson.

Woerner’s appointment comes at a time when the industry faces headwinds. There has been some opposition to the ongoing construction of a multimillion dollar renovated Belmont Park downstate. And advocates like the Campaign to End Horse Racing Subsidies argue funds funneled into the racing industry should be sent to schools and other human services instead.

Woerner, however, says she’s ready to support and monitor the industry.

“It brings money back into the state, i.e., it creates jobs and tax revenue. Second, that it promotes agriculture, and third, that it's that it supports the equine breeding program in New York. So those are the three purposes. And I think that that, that we are seeing, this is a remains a popular industry. The handles are up, participation, whether you are betting remotely or you're attending a race, continues to be strong. The number of jobs that are being created across the state, the amount of farmland that's in production across the state, directly related to the to the racing industry, continues to be important. So, I am bullish on the racing industry,” said Woerner.

New York Racing Association Vice President of Governmental Affairs Jeff Cannizzo says Woerner is the right choice to lead the committee.

“She is knowledgeable, educates herself, goes to the right resources, and really tries to understand the subject matter and I think that’s exactly what you’re looking for in the chair role for a committee. So, given her involvement over the last several years, she’s been able to do that. And she’s done that with different parts of our industry here in New York state,” said Cannizzo.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, the nation’s first federal horse racing regulator, recently reached a settlement with NYRA after the racing organization joined a suit with Churchill Downs over what the circuits deemed were “unfair” fee calculations. Terms of the settlement were not made public.