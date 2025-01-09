Medical centers in Capital Region confronting spikes in respiratory illness

Respiratory virus season is worsening. Nearly five years since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, disease experts are urging healthy practices this winter.

After the busy holiday travel season, diseases like COVID-19, flu and RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — are circulating.

The New York State Department of Health reports flu is epidemic in the state, with a 45 percent test positivity rate as of December 28th- double that of the week before Christmas. The statewide COVID test positivity rate is 7.6 per 100,000.

For RSV, the state's positive test rate is 14.1 per 100,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In response, area hospitals have restricted visitation.

The Albany Med Health System implemented new visitor guidelines on Monday. Restrictions are in place at Albany Medical Center, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital, and Saratoga Hospital.

Hospital visitors who have any respiratory or flu-like symptoms including fever, sore throat, cough and shortness of breath will not be permitted.

Rebecca O’Donnell is Albany Medical Center Hospital's Director of Epidemiology.

“We've seen a normal increase in positive flu cases and hospitalized flu cases. So we talk about limiting individuals who are less than 12 years old from coming in, and only having two visitors at a patient's bedside,” O'Donnell said.

O’Donnell says the restrictions cap visiting hours to between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. and are similar to restrictions implemented in previous years.

Dr. Christopher Guzda is regional medical director of emergency medicine at St. Peter's Health Partners in Albany.

He says visitor restrictions implemented on December 23rd are based on recommendations from the state Department of Health.

Guzda says the St. Peter's hospital network, which includes Albany Memorial Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Troy, saw respiratory illness cases spike in late December. He says that's later than recent years.

“It’s wise for hospitals to limit the amount of visitors in and out of the hospital to prevent the spread of those bugs back to the community. So when we see those numbers creeping up, that's when our Infection Control teammates get together and make that tough decision,” Guzda said.

Schenectady-based Ellis Medicine says there are no system-wide visitor restrictions currently in place. But leaders are recommending community members keep themselves safe.

Dr. David Leibers is Vice President for Medical Affairs at Ellis.

“Avoiding other people who are sick, hand washing, hygiene, cough, that basic, basic stuff, covering one's mouth, washing one's hands, keeping surfaces clean, if someone at home is ill,” Leibers said.

Leibers says vaccinations against COVID-19, influenza, and RSV remain important to prevent serious illness.

Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences’ Dr. Eric Yager, who has a PhD in immunology and infectious disease, says public education is equally important.

“It's just hammering that message each and every year, and by doing so, you know, if we can, you know if we can reduce 10 hospitalizations, 100 hospitalizations, 1000 hospitalizations, you know, 10,50, 100 deaths,” Yager said.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, respiratory virus season winds down by April, but viruses continue to circulate yearly.