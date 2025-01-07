© 2025
Governor Phil Scott appoints Zachary Harvey to Vermont House

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 7, 2025 at 8:45 PM EST
As the Vermont Legislature gavels into session, Governor Phil Scott has appointed a representative to fill an empty seat.

Scott has appointed Republican Zachary Harvey of Castleton, effective Wednesday, to replace Chris Brown, who resigned in December.

Harvey is a fifth-generation Vermonter who works in financial services. He has held various roles at the New York Stock Exchange and its parent company. He previously worked at Nasdaq.

Harvey was selected from a list of candidates provided by the Castleton Republican Party.
