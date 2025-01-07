Champlain NY customs officers seize counterfeit jewelry

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry north of Plattsburgh have seized multiple shipments of counterfeit jewelry over the past few weeks.

From December through January 6th, officers inspected separate shipments of what appeared to be high-end jewelry. It was determined that the merchandise was counterfeit Tiffany & Co. jewelry that if genuine would have a retail price of nearly $30,000. The items were seized for violating International Property Rights. Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson says Custom and Border Protection plays “a crucial role in protecting the consumer and businesses” as he praised officers for identifying the counterfeits.