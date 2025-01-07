© 2025
All Things Considered

Champlain NY customs officers seize counterfeit jewelry

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 7, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST
Counterfeit jewelry seized at the Champlain Port of Entry
CBP Buffalo
/
X
Counterfeit jewelry seized at the Champlain Port of Entry

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry north of Plattsburgh have seized multiple shipments of counterfeit jewelry over the past few weeks.

From December through January 6th, officers inspected separate shipments of what appeared to be high-end jewelry. It was determined that the merchandise was counterfeit Tiffany & Co. jewelry that if genuine would have a retail price of nearly $30,000. The items were seized for violating International Property Rights. Champlain Port Director Steve Bronson says Custom and Border Protection plays “a crucial role in protecting the consumer and businesses” as he praised officers for identifying the counterfeits.
Customs and Border Protection
Pat Bradley
