A leader of the Vermont Democratic Party plans to step down

The executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party is planning to step down.

In a Facebook post, Jim Dandeneau says he’s “never had a better, more meaningful job in my 20+ years of politics.” He has been executive director of the state Democratic Party for two and a half years and says it is time to move on. He cites a minimum wage increase, child care legislation and climate legislation as key successes for the party during his tenure. He will remain until mid-February and did not indicate his next endeavor.

