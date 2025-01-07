© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

A leader of the Vermont Democratic Party plans to step down

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 7, 2025 at 7:45 PM EST
Vermont Democratic Party banner
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Vermont Democratic Party banner

The executive director of the Vermont Democratic Party is planning to step down.

In a Facebook post, Jim Dandeneau says he’s “never had a better, more meaningful job in my 20+ years of politics.” He has been executive director of the state Democratic Party for two and a half years and says it is time to move on. He cites a minimum wage increase, child care legislation and climate legislation as key successes for the party during his tenure. He will remain until mid-February and did not indicate his next endeavor.
Tags
News Vermont Democratic PartyJim Dandeneau
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley