Northern NY Assemblyman will not run for 21st District Congressional seat

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:50 PM EST
New York Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (file)
New York state Assemblyman D. Billy Jones says he will not seek the Democratic nomination for the 21st District Congressional seat currently held by Republican Elise Stefanik if she is confirmed as Ambassador to the United Nations.

Jones, of the 115th district, said several factors led to his decision, telling reporters Friday it is the right decision for his family and he loves his job serving in the Assembly.

“It was a difficult decision but understanding that my concentration, my complete concentration should be on doing my job, the job that the people have elected me to do another two years. And I enjoy it. I love it. I want to continue the work that we’ve done in the last eight years and continue to try to make the lives better of the people here in the North Country.”

Jones would not speculate on any other potential Democratic candidate. Local party leaders will select the nominees.
