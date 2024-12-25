Northern New York Assemblyman considering Congressional run

A northern New York Assemblyman is still pondering a possible run for Congress.

New York 21st District Republican Congressperson Elise Stefanik has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations. When her appointment is finalized, she will have to resign her seat resulting in a special election.

A number of candidates have announced their interest in the seat. In Northern New York, 115th District Assemblyman D. Billy Jones, a Democrat, says he has yet to decide.

“There’s three things that you consider when you’re talking about this. Is it good for you? Is it good for your family? Is it winnable and do you want to be a Congressman? I’ll be coming to a decision very, very soon. And I will say I love my job. I thoroughly enjoy my job. I like what we have accomplished and I want to accomplish more.”

The chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties in the 15 counties within the district will choose the candidates that will run in the special election.

