Massachusetts man arrested, indicted for alleged role in shipping drone parts to Iran

Authorities say two men, including a dual U.S.-Iranian national living in Massachusetts, were arrested and indicted this week. Officials accuse the men of participating in a smuggling operation linked to an overseas drone attack that killed three U.S. troops and left dozens injured.

Speaking Monday, Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy spelled out the charges faced by Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi of Natick, Massachusetts, and Mohammad Abedini of Tehran.

According to Levy's office, both men have been charged and indicted for "conspiring to export sophisticated electronic components from the United States to Iran in violation of U.S. export control and sanctions laws."

“We often cite hypothetical risk when we talk about the dangers of American technologies getting into dangerous hands,” Levy said during a press conference announcing their initial arrests. “Unfortunately, in this situation, we are not speculating.”

Speaking at a press conference on Dec. 16, Levy described how the alleged actions of the two men were tied to a deadly drone attack on U.S. troops in the Middle East.

“Approximately 11 months ago, on Jan. 28, 2024, in the northeast corner of Jordan, on the Syrian border, a United States military base known as "Tower 22" was subject to a deadly drone attack," he said. "The results were devastating. Three American soldiers lost their lives, 47 American soldiers were injured - some of them quite seriously.”

Analysis revealed it was an Iranian Shahed UAV - sporting a navigation system tied to an Iranian company, SDRA – co-founded by Abedini.

Abedini was arrested in Milan, Italy, and is also being charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization - the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Sadeghi, a U.S. naturalized citizen who, according to FBI Boston Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen, used his connections in Massachusetts to funnel sophisticated technology from the Commonwealth to Iran.

Cohen says the suspect was arrested without incident at his home.

“Immediately, following the arrest, the FBI's Evidence Response Team executed a search warrant at his home in Natick," she said at the press conference. "We believe both men conspired, illegally, to export sensitive technology from a semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Massachusetts to Iran using a front company in Switzerland, owned by Abedini."

A news release from Levy's office described Sadeghi as being employed by a "Massachusetts-based microelectronics manufacturer," referred to as "U.S. Company 1" in court documents.

He's also listed as being one of the founders of a "Massachusetts-based technology company," that specializes in wearable sensors that provide kinetic monitoring for fitness applications - referred to as "U.S. Company 2" in legal proceedings.

It's alleged that in 2016, he traveled to Iran to request funding for U.S. Company 2 - which he would end up getting, in exchange for assisting another company being set up Iran - one which entered a contract with Abedini's company.

Levy's office says it's alleged that, "since in or around 2016," on multiple occasions, Sadeghi helped Abedini procure "U.S. export-controlled electronic components for Abedini’s use in Iran."

“... and Mr. Abedini established a front company in Switzerland, known as ‘Illumove,’ as alleged in the complaint, and that was a cover to procure American technologies from Mr. Sadeghi's employer to Mr. Abedini, transmitted onto his company in Iran," he said. "Among the items funneled to SDRA, the Iranian company controlled by Mr. Abedini, were items used in unmanned ... aerial systems ... which includes drones."

According to the Justice Department, Sadeghi and Abedini each face up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million on the conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economics Powers Act charge.