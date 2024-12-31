Saratoga Springs ready for New Year’s Eve celebration

Saratoga Springs’ New Year’s Eve celebration is set, with a suite of musical performances and fireworks.

What was long First Night Saratoga, and then a four-day New Year’s Fest, this year’s celebration is simply dubbed Saratoga New Year’s Eve with celebrations through Wednesday.

Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President Todd Shimkus says the event has rebounded from the pandemic.

“Yeah, we're pretty excited. We are very close to exceeding ticket sales and revenue over the last three years since the pandemic. So, that's an exciting thing for us, it means there's a couple thousand people or more coming to downtown Saratoga Springs on a Tuesday night to celebrate the New Year’s. So, we're pretty excited about that,” said Shimkus.

Musical performances begin with Tops of Trees performing at just outside the City Center at 5 p.m. followed by a free firework show at 6.

Performances by Los Sugar Kings at Caffè Lena, Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads at Universal Preservation Hall, and Dogs in a Pile at Putnam Place all require the purchase of a ticket.

A number of artists including headliner Ben Folds will perform at the City Center after the fireworks.

Caffè Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig says she’s excited to return to working with the city for the annual celebration since splitting, with the landmark folk venue hosting its own livestream during the pandemic.

“It’s fun. And I tell you for us, it’s actually looking like an easy lift. Because back in the First Night days we did six shows a night, every show was full, we did two bands, we alternated between them. Tomorrow night, on New Year’s Eve, we’ve got one great band putting on two shows and we can handle that,” said Craig.

She says she’ll always take any opportunity to show the Spa City off.

“And I am continually amazed by Saratoga’s community spirit and just the appeal of the town. It’s a place where people like to go out and experience what there is to do in the town whether it’s the restaurants, the live music, or just enjoying the architecture and walking around. It’s something that brings people from far and wide because there are precious few of these places that just draw people like that and are just fun places to be,” said Craig.

Discover Saratoga President Darryl Leggieri says large events outside of the city’s busy summer season are vital for the local economy.

“Well, I think this is a great opportunity for us to showcase downtown and showcase the arts, the collaboration we have with the arts. It’s around us every day in Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County,” said Leggieri.

Leggieri adds the annual celebration does more than boost the economy.

“So, it’s really about showcasing all the live music that we have and coming together. And you know when we create events like this it’s creating a sense of place. I hope it makes Saratogians feel proud of our destination, of our city. Because it’s not just for tourists, it’s for the locals. And I remember last year coming out, there were so many people that I knew and they were out with their friends and their families and that’s what it’s all about, coming together in a great destination for a great event. It’s something that we want to keep growing year after year,” said Leggieri.

The celebration continues New Year’s Day with an annual 5k. Shimkus says he’ll be lacing up.

“Yeah, you know me. I love to run and First Day 5k is part of my annual way of celebrating the New Year’s. So, at 11 a.m. right outside the City Center I will hopefully be running with anywhere from 500 to 1,000 over a 5k route which brings me right back into downtown,” said Shimkus.