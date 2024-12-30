© 2025
All Things Considered

New Plattsburgh Common Council holds first meeting Thursday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 30, 2024 at 8:15 PM EST
Plattsburgh City Hall
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Plattsburgh City Hall

The Plattsburgh Common Council will hold its organizational meeting Thursday.

The Common Council will begin its 2025 session with new Ward 6 Democrat Amy Collin and a vacant Ward 2 seat. Councilors will choose a Mayor Pro Tem, council clerk and liaisons to city departments and task forces.

The council’s work session begins at 4:30, the organizational meeting is at 5 and a regular meeting begins at 5:30.

Incoming Mayor Wendell Hughes, a Democrat, will be sworn in at noon on Thursday.
News Plattsburgh Common CouncilPlattsburgh
Pat Bradley
