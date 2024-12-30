New Land Use Review Board members appointed

Vermont Governor Phil Scott has appointed the first five members of the state’s newly created Land Use Review Board.

The board was created by the legislature during the previous session and is a revamp of the Natural Resources Board, which was responsible for administering Act 250, the state’s land use and development law. The new board will be responsible for transitioning Act 250 to location-based jurisdiction and the creation of new areas of exemption to promote responsible development while continuing natural resource protection.

Scott has named Bennington County Regional Commission assistant director Janet Hurley to chair the board. Other appointees are Hinesburg Director of Planning and Zoning Alex Weinhagen; environmental attorney L. Brooke Dingledine; Natural Resources Board District 7 Act 250 coordinator Kirsten Sultan and Fairfax Town manager Sarah Hadd.

