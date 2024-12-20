NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional morning forecast 12/20/24

Cloudy with light snow today. Most places will pick up a coating up to an inch by evening. Highs in the lower 30s.

Cloudy with light snow showers tonight. Up to another inch possible by sunrise. Lows in the lower 20s.

Early morning snow showers, then partly sunny and breezy tomorrow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Total accumulation by mid morning Saturday of a coating up to 2 inches in most places. In the Catskills and I-88 corridor as much as 2-4 inches.