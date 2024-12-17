WAMC Sports Report 12/17/24: Vermont wins program's first national championship on Kissel's OT goal

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Maximilian Kissel scored in a sudden-death overtime to help Vermont beat Marshall 2-1 on Monday night for the program’s first national championship. It was the ninth championship game decided by overtime or penalty kicks in the 21st century. Vermont (16-2-6) became the first squad in school history to win a national championship in a team sport — with the skiing program winning six national championships. The Catamounts were also first America East team to ever make a national title game in a team sport. Marshall (15-2-7) was looking to earn the program’s second national title in as many College Cup appearances since claiming the 2020 national championship.

MLB

Evan Mobley scored 21 points, Caris LeVert added 19 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled to a 130-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell had 18 points and five assists, and Georges Niang had 17 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which won its second straight and for the sixth time in seven games. Cameron Johnson led Brooklyn with 22 points and five assists, and Day’Ron Sharpe had 15 points and seven rebounds. The Nets lost their third straight and fell for the sixth time in seven games.

Tyrese Maxey scored 40 points, Paul George added 33 points as the Philadelphia 76ers spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the floor with a 121-108 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points, while Andre Drummond, starting in place of the injured Joel Embiid, chipped in with 15 rebounds for the 76ers. Miles Bridges had 24 points and Nick Richards added 19 points off the bench to lead the Hornets. Ball returned to action after missing the last seven games with a strained calf, finishing with 15 points and 11 assists.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit three 3-pointers in overtime to help the Detroit Pistons end the Miami Heat’s four-game winning streak with a 125-124 victory. Cade Cunningham had 20 points, a career-high 18 assists and 11 rebounds for the Pistons, his sixth triple-double of the season. Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists for Miami. Malik Beasley led the Pistons with 28 points and went 7 of 13 on 3-pointers. Miami scored the first eight points of overtime before Hardaway led the Pistons' late rally.

Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points, Coby White added 19 and the Chicago Bulls held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 122-121 for their fourth win in six games. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 12 as seven Bulls players reached double figures. RJ Barrett scored 32 points and Gradey Dick had 27 as Toronto almost erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, but the short-handed Raptors lost their fifth straight.

Jamal Murray made a go-ahead jumper with 8.6 seconds remaining and the Denver Nuggets rallied past the Sacramento Kings 130-129. Nikola Jokic had his NBA-leading 10th triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists as the Nuggets ended Sacramento’s three-game winning streak. Murray scored 28 points, while Russell Westbrook had 18 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Denver trailed by 10 with four minutes remaining before storming back.

James Harden scored 24 of his 41 points in the first quarter and the Los Angeles Clippers rolled to a 144-107 victory over the Utah Jazz while reaching a season-high scoring total. Norman Powell scored 29 points, Ivica Zubac added 19 points with 12 rebounds and Amir Coffey had 16 points as the Clippers ended a three-game losing streak and a two-game home skid. Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and Collin Sexton had 15 for the Jazz, who lost their third consecutive game and fell for the eighth game in their last nine contests.

When the Milwaukee Bucks clinched their spot in the NBA Cup championship game, plenty of the team’s younger and lesser-paid players were exuberant in the locker room. They'll have a chance at a trophy. They’ll also have a chance at their biggest payday of their careers. The NBA Cup final — the Bucks vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder — is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with $308,983 in additional prize money going to each of the players on the winning team. For the league’s superstars, that money might represent a game’s pay. For much of the league, it’s a colossal sum.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich expressed his gratitude and his desire to return to the bench in his first public statement since suffering a stroke last month. Popovich suffered what the Spurs said was a mild stroke 2 1/2 hours prior to the team’s home game against Minnesota on Nov. 2. Arena and team officials responded to the medical episode immediately and transported him to a nearby hospital. Popovich is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for his return as San Antonio’s coach. Longtime Spurs assistant Mitch Johnson has served as acting coach in Popovich’s absence.

NHL

Roope Hintz had his first two-goal game of the season and Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots as the Dallas Stars beat the surging Washington Capitals 3-1. Rookie defenseman Lian Bichsel also scored for Dallas, his second goal in three NHL games. Oettinger has 16 wins, second-most in the NHL. Ryan Strome scored in the first period for the Capitals, who had a franchise-record 10-game road winning streak snapped. Charlie Lindgren made 21 saves.

Carter Verhaeghe scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the defending champion Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 in the rematch of the Stanley Cup Final. Niko Mikkola, Sam Reinhart, Jesper Boqvist, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers. Florida won despite star forward Aleksander Barkov missing his second consecutive game with an illness. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots. Zach Hyman scored twice, Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, and Kasperi Kapanen and Connor Brown also scored for the Oilers, who snapped a five-game winning streak. Connor McDavid had three assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 22 saves.

Kiefer Sherwood had his first NHL hat trick and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1. Thatcher Demko stopped 30 shots as Vancouver won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Valeri Nichushkin scored with 46 seconds left for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 22 saves. Sherwood had an even-strength goal, a short-handed goal and an empty-netter. He now has a career-high 11 goals on the season, surpassing his career high of 10 set last season for Nashville.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Kirk Cousins threw his first touchdown pass in five weeks and the Atlanta Falcons did just enough to beat the struggling Las Vegas Raiders 15-9 and keep pace in the NFC South race. The Falcons are 7-7. They ended a four-game losing streak to remain a game behind the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta owns the head-to-head tiebreaker. Las Vegas is 2-12 after losing its 10th consecutive game. It's the NFL’s longest active skid, and the Raiders are tied with the New York Giants for the league’s worst record.

Aaron Jones and Cam Akers had touchdown runs in the second half to complement a smothering performance by the Minnesota defense, and the Vikings moved into a tie for first place in the NFC North by beating the Chicago Bears 30-12 for their seventh consecutive victory. Justin Jefferson had seven catches for 73 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold in the first quarter. The Vikings are 12-2, matching Detroit atop the division. The Bears took their eighth straight loss and fell to 4-10.

Justin Jefferson raced across the back of the end zone, leaped to catch the pass from Sam Darnold and launched into his latest touchdown celebration after an early score for the Minnesota Vikings. He finished the dance with a special tribute to one of his greatest inspirations, Randy Moss. Moss revealed last week his diagnosis of cancer in his bile duct that was removed with a six-hour surgery and kept him hospitalized for six days. Jefferson and the Vikings made sure to share their love and support for the Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver at their game against Chicago.

If the Atlanta Falcons are going to make a playoff push, coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins both know the 13-year veteran needs to improve his play over the last three games of the season. Cousins was a lackluster 11-of-17 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and an interception during Monday night's 15-9 victory over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders. He entered with no touchdown passes and eight interceptions over his previous four starts.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high-ankle sprain and his status for this week’s game against Houston remains in question, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press on Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce any updates. The testing confirmed what the Chiefs had initially expected. They did not have any usual availability Monday, but are scheduled to resume practice Tuesday ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Texans. Mahomes was hurt late in the Chiefs' win over Cleveland on Sunday. Carson Wentz finished the game.

MLB

After two costly delays, the Pinellas County Commission is set to vote on its share of financing for a new $1.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays ballpark. Rays officials say they’re confident of approval this time. The overall plan was approved by the county commission and city of St. Petersburg officials this summer, but votes on the funding for the deal have been repeatedly postponed. The St. Petersburg City Council voted earlier this month to approve its share of the bonds necessary to build the new 30,000-seat ballpark. Now it’s up to the county to decide Tuesday whether to ante up.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UAlbany 79 Merrimack 64

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michael Vick has talked to at least two schools about becoming a college head coach. Sacramento State president Dr. Luke Wood said Monday he has spoken with Vick about the opening at his school, and the Virginian-Pilot reported that Norfolk State has also interviewed the former NFL sensation to be its next coach. Wood says Vick expressed interest in the open job at Sacramento State, which is trying to make the move from the FCS level to the FBS if the school can get an invitation to join either the Pac-12 or Mountain West Conference.

Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson has resigned. Clawson ended his 11-year run Monday by saying he had given ”everything I had” for the program and school. Clawson’s tenure included guiding Wake Forest to 11 wins and a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game in 2021. But the Demon Deacons had gone just 4-8 in the past two seasons. In a statement released by the school, Clawson said “the timing is right” to step into a new advisory role at Wake Forest.

