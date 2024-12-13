Saratoga County Supreme Court rules in favor of January special election

After Commissioner Jason Golub stepped down for a state role in August, a timeline for an election was unanimously approved by the city council in October. But an objection from the County’s Republican Elections Commissioner caused confusion.

City Republicans nominated Chuck Marshall within 10 days of the timeline’s approval. Democrats failed to nominate anyone, claiming the timeline was not final.

Now, after an appeal by the city’s Republican Committee Chair Mike Brandi, Supreme Court Judge James Walsh has ordered that the election move forward.

Brandi celebrates the decision.

“The law is the law. And it’s been the law for a long time. And no one should be surprised by the application of the law,” said Brandi.

The city’s Democratic Committee Chair Otis Maxwell says they may appeal the decision.

“From what I understand, it includes the statement that a calendar was submitted, which is factually incorrect. So, if a decision is made on incorrect information, I’m not sure what the next steps are,” said Maxwell.

The special election is set for January 28th. Hank Kuczynski has been serving in an interim role.