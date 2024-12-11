Girl who fell through ice on Washington Park lake trying to save boy has died

The second child who fell through the ice on Washington Park Lake in Albany on Saturday has died.

Albany Police say the 11-year-old girl, who went out on the lake in an effort to help a 12-year-old boy who fell through first, succumbed to her injuries Tuesday.

Authorities say it appears the boy had tried to walk north across the lake to the lake house when he fell through about 4:30 p.m. Police say the boy’s body was recovered from the water shortly before 7:30 p.m.

The girl had been transported to Albany Medical Center in critical condition after CPR was performed. Both children were Albany City School District students. They have not been identified.