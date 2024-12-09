‘State of the Town’ address in Amherst, Massachusetts marks progress made on multiple projects

Local leaders in Amherst, Massachusetts, gave an annual address on the state of the town last week, touting headway made on bylaws, projects and more – all while touching on work that still needs to be done.

As required by Amherst’s charter, the annual “State of the Town” address was presented by the town manager and council president Monday, Dec. 2.

Speaking six years to the day since the first council was sworn-in, Council President Lynn Griesemer started the yearly roundup.

Re-elected to serve as president every year since 2018, when voters opted for a council over a select board and town meeting, Griesemer spoke to what got done across at least 28 meetings — including 21 proclamations and resolutions passed by the council. That, and a handful of bylaws.

“We did adopt bylaws [regarding] rental registration and nuisance property. I want to give a special shoutout to CRC, the Community Resource Committee, for the tireless work in moving these two bylaws along,” the council president said. “They have made major changes, and they're in the process of being implemented and/or reinforced, if you will. The other thing we did, with regard to bylaws, at least by my records, were the fee adjustments on water and sewer bylaws.”

Amherst previously had a “nuisance house” bylaw on the books, first adopted in 2008 – spelling out penalties and liabilities for “loud and unruly gatherings on private property.”

In a college town that sees its fair share of off-campus parties, the rules established who’s liable when police are called to a property and fines up to $300 for violations.

An overhaul of the bylaw was approved by the council in October, opting for a broader "Nuisance Property" moniker.

Among the changes, the new language expands on what constitutes a nuisance, establishes "corrective action plan" guidelines for property owners, and holds that after three violations of the bylaw, a property can be designated a "nuisance property.”

Talk of ongoing projects dominated the address. Town Manager Paul Bockelman pointed to progress on several fronts, including bids for the Fort River Elementary school project.

“We broke ground on our new elementary school after securing substantial funding from the state,” Bockelman said during his leg of the address. “Now, we're ready to begin construction, and we received bids from three reputable contractors - all below our budget and with a healthy contingency. While we're going through the bid protest, I'm confident you'll see construction start soon.”

Earlier this year, three bids came in for the planned three-story school that will have a capacity for 575 students – merging both the current Fort River and Wildwood schools.

Despite them all coming in under budget, ranging from $73.48 million to $75.62 million, contract execution is on hold as several parties contend the lowest bidder, CTA Construction Managers, is not eligible.

As of September, state support from the Massachusetts School Building Authority is set at $50.2 million. In March, Bockelman’s office estimated that, in addition to general construction costs, the project would total $98.2 million, with the town paying at least $45.7 million.

Bockelman also touched on another project with a bid coming in under budget and not yet executed – the Jones Library renovation project.

“We received a bid that was within the town's budget and also with a healthy contingency. This project, too has received substantial commitment of funds from the state, along with millions and other grants and private donations,” Bockelman said. “We have more steps to take before I can sign a contract, but we're working through this process. The town's $15.8 million investment will produce a building project valued at $46 million.”

After a single general contractor bid for the project came in over-budget earlier in the year, effectively stalling the library's expansion plans, the same construction outfit, Fontaine Brothers Inc. in Springfield, returned with a $35.77 million bid during the fall.

The Jones Library Capital Campaign said in October that, with the bid and other expenses considered, total costs appeared to be at least $1.6 million under the project’s $46.1 million cap.

A contract signing has been delayed amid a mandatory federal historic review of the project.

Also highlighted at the address – the replacement of the Centennial Water Treatment Plant in Pelham, a $21 million project, as well as ongoing work to convert a former VFW site on Main Street into a permanent homeless shelter.

That, and various housing projects that remain under development.

“In the pipeline are the creation of 30 home ownership opportunities for moderate income households in North Amherst and the development of 78 units of affordable housing within walking distance of our new school in the East Amherst Village Center,” Bockelman said. “The message here is we are making our town better for generations to come, while stretching the town’s precious tax dollars at every opportunity by winning state and federal grants, partnering with businesses and other donors and practicing sound financial planning.”