Saratoga Springs’ only shotgun house to be protected by Preservation Foundation

The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation has acquired a new set of “endangered” properties — including a home with unusual architecture for the city.

Two unimposing homes sit on the plot of 128 and 130 Clinton Street. In recent years they fell into disrepair. Giant red Xs were nailed to their front porches indicating they’re unsafe for first responders to enter.

The cottages were built around 150 years ago by laborer Dennis O’Brien and made their way onto the foundation’s list of endangered properties a decade ago.

In September, a local developer acquired the land. Preservation Foundation Executive Director Samantha Bosshart says they were quick to pitch their mission.

“We reached out to him and we explained that the buildings had been on our endangered list. And the significance of 130 Clinton Street is that it is the only shotgun-style residence that we are aware of in the city of Saratoga Springs. Upon him hearing about that he was willing to sell the property to the foundation,” said Bosshart.

Shotgun houses are narrow homes without any hallways – all of the rooms are directly connected. They’re more common in the South.

Bosshart hopes the foundations work can inspire other nearby property owners.

“They’re in a relatively intact row of early worker housing but unfortunately they aren’t in a local historic district. They are ripe for being acquired and demolished and being redeveloped to a new larger home. We felt they were important to save and we hope it inspires and encourages others to consider what’s there and preserving buildings similar to these rather than removing them,” said Bosshart.

Theresa Geleta and her husband have lived down the street from the property for nearly three decades. They’re encouraged by the foundation’s purchase.

“Because a lot of the homes on our street have been bought, the cottages, and we live in a cottage, have been bought, torn down, and a huge home built in their place. And it’s changing the character of the neighborhood,” said Geleta.

Geleta, a lifelong Saratoga Springs resident, says she’s seen the city change a lot, for better and worse, over the years. She’s happy to see one small part stay the same.

“I don’t know if we gave up hope, but when we read that a developer had bought it, we were a little disappointed and disillusioned because we knew that maybe they’d just tear it down and build a big huge house in its place. That just seems to be the way things are going in Saratoga Springs recently, maybe in the past 10 years, but we’re ecstatic that these two houses are going to be saved,” said Geleta.

Chris Armer is the vice president of the foundation’s board. He says after the purchase volunteers removed nearly eight tons of trash combined from the two properties – there’s still plenty of work left to do.

“We’ll bring an engineer in to see what they need to stabilize them and we’ll start the process of really getting an idea of the scope of work. These homes we hope to bring back to completely ready to sell to a homeowner except maybe some cosmetic touches. We’ll do the structure, the HVAC, the electric, the plumbing, and probably up to sheet rock and let a buyer finish from there,” said Armer.

The Foundation is still looking for a buyer for its recently renovated 65 Phila Street property.