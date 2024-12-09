Federal grants available to Amsterdam residents who need to make home repairs

Amsterdam residents looking for financial assistance for home repairs can apply for federal funding through the New York State HOME Program.

In 2023, the Montgomery County city was awarded $500,000 by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the state’s Housing Trust Fund Corporation, and the state division of Homes and Community Renewal.

The grant is aimed at improving the local housing stock and revitalizing neighborhoods by helping working-class homeowners stay in and repair their homes.

Danielle Whelly is an economic development consultant for the city.

“We’ll be able to assist up to 10 units that are owner-occupied on different kinds of health and safety repairs, basically bring homes up to code and to address those kinds of health and safety violations. Anything with installing and upgrading mechanical systems, improving energy efficiencies, things like that,” said Whelly.

Whelly says there’s a wide range of reasons people in the city might apply for the funds.

“It’s kind of all over the place. There’s roofing issues, there’s foundation cracks, windows, even things that are like sidewalks, handrails, porches that are caving in. I don’t know that there’s one thing that stands out for sure. A lot of HVAC upgrades – there’s older homes in the city of Amsterdam so it’s just a lot of ware and tear in general,” said Whelly.

In order to apply for the grant, homeowners must be current on their taxes and mortgage, have homeowner’s insurance, and be willing to have a lien placed on their home.

They must also fall below the area median income, ranging between $46,800 for a family of one and $88,200 for a family of eight.

The city recently completed the first of a number of Downtown Revitalization Initiative funded projects aimed at revamping the city’s economy and accessibility.

The city was first awarded the $10 million DRI grant in 2018.

Whelly says Amsterdam has seen a surge in forward economic momentum.

“We have an aging housing stock in general. You know, economic development is addressed through not just bringing businesses to a community, but also through the community development aspect as well. Having safe and affordable housing for people in our community is equally as important to bringing in new business and increasing the tax base and things like that. It’s a holistic approach to revitalizing a community to be able to look at what’s good for visitors, what’s good for businesses, and what’s good for our residents as well,” said Whelly.

Whelly adds that the city has already applied for another round of HOME funding.

“Well, what it’s going to do is address code issues. So, if you have an issue with your roof, or an issue with your heating system, or maybe you have some electrical issues, or you have broken windows or what have you, it addresses those issues,” said Dan Gray.

Dan Gray is the city’s director of Community and Economic Development. He says this funding helps keep houses off the city’s foreclosure list while putting money back in homeowners’ pockets.

“We have a lot of residents that are lower income. Many times, when it comes down to it, people will have to make the decision, do they fix the roof or maybe pay their taxes. Do they pay their medical bills? There’s a lot of things – tough decisions they have to make. This is to help people stay in their home and make sure it’s safe and livable for them. People work hard for these homes, they’ve earned the right to have it,” said Gray.

Applications for this round of HOME funding will be taken through Friday.