City of Amsterdam cuts ribbon on new Chuctanunda Trail Park  

The first Downtown Revitilization Initiative project is complete in Amsterdam, after years of delays.

There’s a new greenspace in downtown Amsterdam: The Chuctanunda Trail Park.

Democratic Mayor Michael Cinquanti hopes the paved walkway lined with grass, benches, and lights will be a popular gathering spot for city residents and commuters.

“Although it stands for Downtown Revitalization Initiative, I would not blame the people of Amsterdam if they were starting to think the acronym DRI stands for ‘Don’t Rush It,’” said Cinquanti.

The city was awarded $10 million in DRI funding in 2018, which Cinquanti is quick to acknowledge was before his time in office.

“You know COVID, of course, was the biggest disruptor of moving forward with the initiative, the COVID pause at the state government level slowed down the processing of paperwork. It’s impact on the engineering services and construction industry caused a huge pent-up demand. Inflation and a supply chain crisis on every construction project we’ve encountered. But things are starting to move now, and we’re very, very excited,” said Cinquanti.

The budget for the trail park was $700,000; Cinquanti says the total neared $800,000.

The city, Cinquanti says, is at a pivotal moment – after years of blight new residents and business owners are moving to the Montgomery County city.

The mayor says this will begin a string of project completions including a dock project that went out to bid Tuesday morning.

“The DRI’s public art project has been awarded. The atists are now being selected the create impactful public art projects in this whole area. The firm contracted to design the DRI's Complete Streets projects are about to submit their finished drawings for approval and bidding. Architects are close to completing the finished design for the DRI community center. You see the library project moving forward and tenants are now moving into the former Key Bank building which was a recipient project in the DRI,” said Cinquanti.

Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara represents the 111th district.

“But places like this are invaluable. It’s where family and friends come together, people spend time together, they find inspiration, they connect with nature, we can hear the water flowing as we sit here ready to cut the ribbon on this project. I remember as a kid going to parks like this, it’s where I made friends, where I made connections and it sparks curiosity and a sense of adventure. These experiences remind us that parks aren’t just places, they’re also pathways to wellness, gathering, and growth,” said Santabarbara.

Democratic Montgomery County Executive Bob Purtell highlighted the recent growth in the region.

“If you look around Amsterdam and Montgomery County now, we’ve gone from 52nd to ninth in the amount of appreciation annually in real estate. That’s unheard of. It’s because of projects like this, it’s the DRI, it’s the overlook bridge, it’s the river front. It’s the people of Amsterdam that are making a difference,” said Purtell.

Cinquanti adds that the city plans on hosting a number of events in the new space once temperatures come spring.