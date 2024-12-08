Police: boy drowns in Albany's Washington Park Lake, girl in critical condition

City police confirm a 12-year-old boy drowned in the small body of water in Albany’s Washington Park on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. A dramatic scene unfolded at the Washington Park Lake when the boy fell through ice into the water and an 11-year-old girl followed in an apparent attempt to help him.

Responders raced to rescue the pair. The boy’s body was removed from the water around 7:25 p.m., while the girl was taken to the hospital in critical condition after CPR was performed. No names are being released.

Police say it’s thought the boy attempted to walk north across the lake to the lake house when he fell through the ice. The girl followed the same path and also fell through.

Both children were Albany City School District students.

