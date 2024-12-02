Voters will soon decide on Bethlehem library expansion proposal

The Bethlehem Public Library's plans for a $37 million dollar renovation are up for a vote next week.

Executive Director Geoffrey Kirkpatrick says the library recognizes the project’s large scope, calling it a "once-in-50-years ask" of residents in the Albany County town.

"The building hasn't had a major renovation in more than 50 years, and, you know, since it was first built, and it needs a lot," said Kirkpatrick. "There's a lot of work to the building. And while we're trying to do that work, the focus of the project is to expand the children's area and make a creative and innovative and larger children's space for the families of Bethlehem to come in and use. And then at the same time, we want to expand the availability of the program rooms, both for the library to be able to provide programming to the community, and for groups that meet here in town to be able to come in and use those rooms for their own you know, for nonprofits to be able to come in and meet in those rooms for their purposes."

The Bethlehem Public Library’s board of trustees OKed the project in October, setting December 12th for the referendum.

Public commenters raised concerns about the high cost and suggested co-locating the vote with the school budget in May. Long-time Delmar resident John Fallon pushed for delaying the vote.

"Given the importance of the project and the need either to have the community approve or disapprove it, there needs to be more time," said Fallon.

There was talk of moving the referendum to its originally scheduled date in May to coincide with the school district budget vote. Bonnie Goldsmith, also from Delmar, described herself as a "frequent patron of the library for the past 30 plus years” and questioned the cost of the project.

"One aspect of this proposed plan is to build a 250 person auditorium. This seems especially excessive given the occasional use it would have," Goldsmith said.

Kirkpatrick defends the project, arguing it aims to update the library to accommodate modern program demands and community requests for more space for print collections.

"And you know, it's things like the asbestos popcorn ceiling needs to be removed. It's just time and past time for that to come out. And unfortunately, it only gets more expensive as we move forward in time, because the regulations around ensuring that asbestos removal and hazardous materials removal is get more and more complicated and therefore more expensive. And then at the same time, we have, you know, a number of, you know, just the way the library is being used, the space is no longer adequate,” Kirkpatrick said.

Plans include an expanded children's area with zones for different activities, a lactation room, and a family restroom. The renovation relocates the library entrance closer to the parking lot for better accessibility. There will be new bathrooms, a sprinkler system, and a modern fire alarm system for safety. Kirkpatrick notes that outdoor green spaces will be maintained and the parking lot will be resurfaced.

"We're aware of our carbon footprint, and so they elected to include a geothermal heating and cooling system," said Kirkpatrick. "Of the carbon footprint that's generated, you know, through electricity, electricity use and gas use here at the library, heating and cooling this large building is one of the largest expenses, and that's, you know, an investment in, you know, 25 years or more down the future, to try to reduce the carbon footprint."

Kirkpatrick says plans call for the library to remain open during construction, which will be staggered to occur in phases.

Delmar resident Samuel Rood calls the library an essential community space, and says the upgrade is well-worth the price tag.

"Libraries are the one place that I can bring my kids, bring my family, without the expectation of having to spend any money. You don't have to buy anything. We take advantage of the programming. We take advantage of the spaces, of obviously the books as well, and the librarians that are there. And it's just a really great space," said Rood.

If approved, the project will be sent to the New York State Education Department for a six to seven-month approval process, followed by a public bid and construction potentially starting by the end of 2025, with renovations taking two to three years.

Should the referendum fail, Kirkpatrick expects the board will re-evaluate and try to come up with a plan more likely to garner community support.

The trustees will be holding office hours this week to answer questions and talk one-on-one.

The architects of the project are meeting with the community Tuesday evening at the library for what is likely the last public discussion prior to the referendum.