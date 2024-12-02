Troy officials say suspect was shot by police overnight

Officials in Troy say a man was shot and critically wounded by city police around midnight after a foot chase. According to a statement by the mayor and police chief, it started when officers received a call about a man with a handgun near 10th Street and Jacob Street.

Police located a person matching the description nearby and tried to interview the suspect. They say he fled on foot and ran through a parking lot. Then, police saw him lying on the ground near a loading dock.

The person began complying with commands, but then fired a handgun at police. Police returned fire and hit the suspect. No officers were struck. The gun was recovered. The man was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. No names have been released as the investigation continues.

City Hall says it is in touch with the Rensselaer County District Attorney, and police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact detectives.