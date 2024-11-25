Veto of wildlife bill criticized

The Adirondack Council is criticizing Governor Kathy Hochul for vetoing a bill it says would have helped protect wildlife across New York state.

Governor Hochul vetoed the New York Wildlife Crossing Act Friday. The measure would have required the state Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority to study where most vehicle and animal collisions occur, develop a plan to improve safety at those locations and identify potential federal grant funding.

Adirondack Council Executive Director Rocci Aguirre notes that while the governor calls the bill an unfunded mandate, her veto fails to address a growing hazard he says undermines public safety and the health of critical species.

