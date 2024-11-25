Mental health advice for the holidays: a conversation with UAlbany's Melanie Wilcox

With the holiday season here, it’s a time to gather with friends and family to celebrate. But many of us experience dread over such gatherings — which include financial and family pressures. And during the Northeast's dark months, it can be hard to stay motivated. WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Melanie Wilcox, an associate professor at the University at Albany's Department of Educational and Counseling Psychology about how to deal with the stress of the holiday season.

