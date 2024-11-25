Hochul signs "Melanie's Law" to expand protections for domestic violence survivors in NY

“Melanie’s Law” closes a loophole in state law that previously prevented adult family and household members from obtaining their own orders of protection against a loved one’s abusive partner.

Before signing the law at the Family Partnership Center in Poughkeepsie, the Democrat said the subject of domestic violence is personal to her: Hochul’s mother advocated for survivors throughout her life.

“I’m going to continue being this fighter," Hochul pledged. "Not just because of what I saw, and the stories I had to hear, but for all those I feel responsible to protect, because my number one job as governor of the state of New York is to protect our citizens.”

“Melanie’s Law” is named after Melanie Chianese, a Wappingers Falls woman who was stabbed to death by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Paul Senecal, in 2022. Chianese and her son both lived with her mother, Cheryl Chianese-Cavalli. Cheryl was able to obtain an order of protection against her ex, and that restraining order extended to Melanie’s son — but not Melanie, because she was an adult. The new law allows all family and household members to obtain orders of protection in these cases, regardless of their age.

Chianese-Cavalli says her daughter would have turned 32 on Sunday.

“Melanie loved to help others. That was her dream in life, and her goal. She wanted to be a certified drug and alcohol counselor, and if given the chance, she would have been a great one," says Chianese-Cavalli. "And now today, she will forever be known [by] ‘Melanie’s Law.’"

In the years since Melanie’s death, Chianese-Cavalli has steadily advocated for Melanie’s Law. It was first sponsored by Republican Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino back when she was state Senator for the 41st District. It was then picked up by State Senator Michelle Hinchey and 43rd District Assemblyman Brian Cunningham, both Democrats. The bill passed unanimously in the State Senate and cleared the Assembly earlier this year.

Hinchey says she considers working on “Melanie’s Law” to be a standout moment of her career.

“By closing a loophole, we had a power to make sure that other people don’t have to be sitting in this position," says Hinchey. "And they’ll know for decades to come that this family, and that we collectively in this community, were able to stand together to make a huge change.”

Family Services, which operates the Family Partnership Center, offers counseling and case management to survivors of domestic abuse. CEO Leah Feldman says it’s common for abusers to target a survivor’s loved ones once they lose access to the survivor themselves, and it’s a big reason why survivors refuse to leave or report the abuse. She looks forward to helping family members as they, too, seek restraining orders in court — and she has a couple ideas about what the state could do next to support survivors.

“It’s a long process to get an order of protection through the family court system, which can also be a deterrent to individuals using that system," Feldman explains. "So finding a way to speed that process up could be useful.”

Feldman says it’s important to watch out for signs of domestic abuse early on in relationships. She says abusers often start by isolating their partners, controlling their finances, and manipulating their emotions.

“One of the myths is the 'black eyes,' right? Oftentimes, domestic violence isn’t physical until the very end, and sometimes until it’s too late," Feldman notes. "So, we like to advise people to look for those other red flags.”

Paul Senecal was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Melanie Chianese and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2023.

Family Services has a 24/7 hotline for survivors of domestic violence at 845-485-5550. The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence also has a hotline at 1-800-942-6906.