Vermont awarded over $5 million to deploy broadband infrastructure

The federal government has started to announce the first round of grants from the Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program. Vermont will receive just over $5 million to implement its plan to bring high-speed internet to all residents regardless of identity or economic status.

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration, or NTIA, a division of the U.S. Department of Commerce, awards grants through the State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, which was created in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Vermont’s Digital Equity Plan outlines the status of broadband availability across the state and how the state plans to deploy broadband infrastructure to everyone.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson announced Thursday that Vermont’s grant application has been approved.

“And that means that the state will have access to over $5 million, about $5.3 million, to fund its digital equity activities. That funding is going to help residents across Vermont get the online skills and tools that they need to participate in our modern economy,” announced Davidson. “And for Vermont I’ll say it’s an excellent digital equity plan that the state has put together. It includes community-based digital skilling, technical support programs to meet the needs of Vermonters. It supports access to devices and it includes a expanded workforce development program to include digital literacy training and digital navigation.”

The Vermont Community Broadband Board was established by the state legislature to coordinate development and installation of high-speed internet across the state. Board Chair Patty Richards calls broadband internet an essential service paramount to modern life.

“In rural Vermont some of our towns have been left behind with slow internet service and not being able to participate in our modern way of life and the grant from the NTIA will help to fix that situation,” Richards said. “These funds will help all Vermonters by providing that essential internet access for education, employment, health care, economic opportunity, social connections. Just navigating our technology driven society.”

Vermont Community Broadband Board Executive Director Christine Hallquist said data shows that the digital divide is also an economic divide.

“Recent data reveals a stark reality. Communities lacking fiber internet connection have more than double the number of low-income families compared to those with access. A study recently released by the Center on Rural Innovation underscores this point showing that providing fiber broadband to rural areas leads to a substantial economic benefit. In fact, communities with fiber experience over 200 percent increase in new businesses,” Hallquist conveyed. “Investing in digital equity is an investment in the prosperity of all Vermonters. I am truly excited about the possibilities this grant opens for us.”

Broadband Board Digital Equity Officer Britaney Watson detailed how the grant funds will be used.

“Vermont’s very excited to receive our $5.3 million capacity grant fund. We firmly believe these funds will support Vermont’s efforts to ensure every individual in Vermont, regardless of identity, community or economic challenges has high quality accessible and affordable technology resources,” Watson began. “We identified five programs and/or activities that implement Vermont’s digital equity plan in a way that is meaningful, has a potential to be long-lasting and can be measured and flexible. We plan to begin implementation in January 2025.”

Davidson calls work to fund broadband expansion an historic moment for the state and nation.

“Generations before us brought electricity and water to everyone in America. They built the interstate highway system. And this is our generation’s big infrastructure moment,” maintained Davidson. “This is really our chance to connect everyone in America and everyone in Vermont with the tools that they need to thrive in the modern digital economy.”

New Hampshire will receive $4.9 million from the Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program. Funds have also so far been announced for Nebraska, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

