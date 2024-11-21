Remains discovered in Troy identified as woman missing from Glenville since 2013

A human skeleton discovered in Troy last month has been identified as a woman reported missing from Glenville in November 2013.

Troy Police say an investigation has confirmed the remains found Oct. 20 near the Burden Pond Preserve belonged to Amanda King.

Police say they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding King’s disappearance and death, as well as the fact that the remains were found in Troy. The cause of death remains under investigation.

King was 27 at the time of her disappearance.