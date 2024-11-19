State of emergency declared as crews battle wildfire in Great Barrington
After weeks of warnings about the threat of wildfires during the fall drought, officials in and around Great Barrington, Massachusetts are scrambling to contain flames near East Mountain.
The fire broke out overnight, leading to a state of emergency in the southern Berkshire County town. Hundreds of wildfires have been reported around the state this fall as leaders recommended water conservation.
Officials say about 20 percent of the fire is now contained.