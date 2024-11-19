Bard College announces it will leave Simon's Rock campus in Great Barrington, relocate services to Annandale

Bard College has announced that Simon’s Rock will be relocated from Great Barrington, Massachusetts to Annandale, New York.

The private college’s Board of Trustees and Board of Overseers announced on Tuesday that the program where high school students begin college early will move to property adjacent to Bard’s existing New York campus.

Current students will remain in the southern Berkshire County town through the end of Spring 2025. Those opting to continue their studies can do so in the other location next fall. The campus founded in 1966 hosts high school age gifted students.

Bard President Leon Botstein says the college’s purchase of the so-called Massena Campus will offer more flexibility in space and “can allow for a more financially viable and educationally rich future for Simon’s Rock by placing it physically proximate to the institution that has owned and run it for 45 years.”

The announcement says the college will work with local leaders while searching for a buyer for the campus.