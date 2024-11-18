Some border crossings to change hours of operations

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is changing hours of operation at some northern border crossings in January.

Working in collaboration with Canada Border Services Agency, CBP says hours of operation for 38 Ports of Entry will be changed effective January 6th and some border agents will be assigned to busier border crossings. Customs and Border Protection says the adjustments will enhance security while facilitating cross-border trade and travel.

In New York the Chateauguay and Trout River crossings will operate from 6 am to 6 p.m. The closest 24- hour crossing is Fort Covington. Rouses Point will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Overton Corners will operate 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The closest 24-hour crossing to those facilities is less than 10 miles away at the Port of Champlain.

