© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Midday Magazine

LGBTQ+ community to honor those whose lives have been taken

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Pride flag
Tierney Bisaillon
Pride flag

Each year, dozens of people lose their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence. On November 20th, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies will come together to honor those who have died. Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 in honor of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed a year earlier. This year, people across the nation will honor nearly 30 victims. To learn more about the violence transgender people face, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Mother Grace Ferris, a Pastor with Saint John of God Parish of the Catholic Apostolic Church in Schenectady. An interfaith celebration will be held at Eastern Parkway United Methodist Church in Schenectady at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance.
Tags
News lgbtqiLGBTQ rightsPride Center of the Capital RegiontransgenderTransgender Protectionstransgender day of remembrance
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons