LGBTQ+ community to honor those whose lives have been taken

Each year, dozens of people lose their lives in acts of anti-transgender violence. On November 20th, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies will come together to honor those who have died. Transgender Day of Remembrance was started in 1999 in honor of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was killed a year earlier. This year, people across the nation will honor nearly 30 victims. To learn more about the violence transgender people face, WAMC's Samantha Simmons spoke with Mother Grace Ferris, a Pastor with Saint John of God Parish of the Catholic Apostolic Church in Schenectady. An interfaith celebration will be held at Eastern Parkway United Methodist Church in Schenectady at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 20 to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance.

