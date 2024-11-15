SUNY Plattsburgh increases enrollment

SUNY Plattsburgh is reporting an increase in student enrollment.

The college in northern New York says it has increased enrollment 3 percent from fall 2023 to fall 2024. It is the first time since 2021 the college has increased its student count.

On Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced enrollment increases over the past two years across the SUNY system. Fall 2024 enrollment SUNY-wide was up 2.3 percent.

SUNY Chancellor John King celebrated the improvement in an interview with WAMC.

“We’ve been doing a lot of work at SUNY to make sure that people know of the great opportunities that are available here across our 64 campuses,” King said.

At Plattsburgh, the number of students on campus for the 2024 academic year totals 4,541 students, with 3,826 undergraduates and 715 grad students.

