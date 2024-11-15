AARP asking New York residents to audit dangerous intersections this month

A statewide effort to audit city streets in New York for pedestrian safety is under way.

Taking It To The Streets is an initiative spearheaded by AARP to have New Yorkers see how pedestrian-friendly their neighborhoods are. Residents are asked to complete a checklist of more than 20 criteria regarding the safety of streets, sidewalks, and intersections, which can then be submitted to the organization or sent to local officials.

At the intersection of Washington Ave and Henry Johnson Boulevard in Albany Thursday – one of the problem intersections AARP notes — associate state director of community engagement Robyn Haberman says a walkable community is a livable one.

“A lot of times, older people aren't driving. People of lower income might not be driving, and they have the same rights that everyone else does to personal safety, and it's just really important to be able to walk, bike roll in your neighborhood. It also promotes health, right? People are moving their bodies, they're going to be healthier,” Haberman said.

Haberman applauded the city for lowering its speed limit to 25 miles per hour, a change that takes effect with the new year. She adds locations teams examined this week were chosen purposefully.

“We talked to some of our friends in the community who are working like we talked to the Capital Region Transportation Council. We talked to Capital Streets and Walkable Albany, and we kind of took input from a few different people, and we decided to start here,” Haberman said.

Haberman says people anywhere in New York can do an audit, not just in cities. She says as New York’s population continues aging and more Baby Boomers retire, walkable streets contribute to disability and elder care.

“Older adults prefer to age in place, in their homes, in their communities, and when they can't drive anymore, it would be really nice that they could walk safely to where they need to get so they could be at home and still get their groceries and their medications and see their friends and all those great things,” Haberman said.

Albany County has been a member of AARP’s Age-Friendly Network since 2016.

109th District state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, who will join the Senate in the new year, is a Democrat. She cosponsored state legislation that allowed Albany to lower its speed limit.

“We know that, since COVID, we have been going backwards on these issues, and while so many gains were made on pedestrian safety and bike safety, we've seen this go backwards with over aggressive driving,” Fahy said.

Fahy says safer streets mean healthier children and adults — and more successful businesses.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan says the audit continues ongoing efforts in the city.

“This intersection where we're standing used to be a turn lane. It was even more dangerous. Cars were able to turn here and right over on the other side of that island. It didn't make any sense. We were able to calm it,” Sheehan said.

Now there’s a bus shelter in the former turn lane.

Fahy, who spearheaded efforts to redesign Interstate 787, says rough intersections are a byproduct of poor highway design that prioritizes speed for cars over people. She notes it’s an apt metaphor that the city built the highway over the original Lock One of the Erie Canal, which gave it life.

Bob Doyle is an AARP volunteer from Schenectady. He says this was the first time he’d ever done a walk audit, and quite a lot caught his eye examining the Central Ave and Henry Johnson Boulevard intersection.

“People, their focus is moving through the intersections and up and down the roads. They don't appear to be looking around at what's going on,” Doyle said.

Doyle adds he’ll be paying closer attention to intersections back home now.

Further audits will take place statewide through November 22nd.