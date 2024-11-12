Rep. Molinaro concedes to Riley in close race for NY-19

A week after the election, New York 19th district Congressman Marc Molinaro has conceded to Democratic challenger Josh Riley.

The first-term Republican released a video statement Tuesday evening, thanking his supporters and congratulating his opponent.

"Josh ran a tough race and the people of this district have placed their faith in him. I wish you and your team success in serving our community and I hope you listen closely to every single person who calls this district home. They're counting on you," said Molinaro.

The race for NY-19 was one of the most expensive Congressional contests in the country. In his concession speech, Molinaro said his team was outspent by $8 million in the close race.

Riley, who previously challenged Molinaro in 2022, declared victory on election night.