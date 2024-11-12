© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Lake George Association names new leader

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published November 12, 2024 at 7:46 PM EST
Brendan Wiltse
Brendan Wiltse
/
Lake George Association
Brendan Wiltse

The head of the Adirondack Watershed Institute has been chosen to lead the Lake George Association.

The Board of Directors of the Lake George Association announced Tuesday that Brendan Wiltse will become its new Executive Director. Wiltse will join the organization that advocates for the health of the lake on or before January 2nd.

Wiltse began his career in the Adirondacks as the Science and Stewardship Director for the Ausable River Association, now known as the Ausable Freshwater Center. He then spent three years as a Senior Research Scientist at the Adirondack Watershed Institute before being named its executive director.

Officials at the LGA say Wiltse will be charged with accelerating the group’s Science-to-Solutions initiative to protect the lake.
Tags
News Lake George AssociationBrendan Wiltse
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More