Lake George Association names new leader

The head of the Adirondack Watershed Institute has been chosen to lead the Lake George Association.

The Board of Directors of the Lake George Association announced Tuesday that Brendan Wiltse will become its new Executive Director. Wiltse will join the organization that advocates for the health of the lake on or before January 2nd.

Wiltse began his career in the Adirondacks as the Science and Stewardship Director for the Ausable River Association, now known as the Ausable Freshwater Center. He then spent three years as a Senior Research Scientist at the Adirondack Watershed Institute before being named its executive director.

Officials at the LGA say Wiltse will be charged with accelerating the group’s Science-to-Solutions initiative to protect the lake.

